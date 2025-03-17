Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Trading Up 23.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report) shot up 23.9% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.57. 5,307,589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 370% from the average session volume of 1,128,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.
Alphamin Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$511.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 2.03.
Alphamin Resources Company Profile
Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp.
