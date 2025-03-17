AlphaQuest LLC Acquires 291 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 177.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments stock opened at $94.15 on Monday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.99 and a 52-week high of $136.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.14). Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

