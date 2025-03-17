AlphaQuest LLC Acquires 3,978 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 49,725.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burren Capital Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 757,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,935,000 after acquiring an additional 134,230 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $20,905,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of GXO stock opened at $40.26 on Monday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.51 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.43.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 11.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

