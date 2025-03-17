AlphaQuest LLC Acquires 7,595 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report) by 115.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,595 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Funko were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 5,486.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 829,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after buying an additional 814,357 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Funko by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,002 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Funko by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 154,519 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Funko during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,748,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Funko by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 32,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Funko from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Funko from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Funko stock opened at $7.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Funko, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In other Funko news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 14,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $183,857.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,362 shares in the company, valued at $79,843.10. This trade represents a 69.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew David Oddie sold 3,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $34,300.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,784. This represents a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,581 shares of company stock valued at $644,792. 4.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

