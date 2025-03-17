AlphaQuest LLC Acquires Shares of 6,655 NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 66.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,566 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NTGR opened at $23.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.97 million, a PE ratio of 59.75 and a beta of 0.72. NETGEAR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $31.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.98.

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). NETGEAR had a net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. As a group, analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NTGR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

In other NETGEAR news, Director Thomas H. Waechter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $60,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,726.70. The trade was a 3.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Prober sold 10,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $291,148.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 507,763 shares in the company, valued at $13,526,806.32. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

