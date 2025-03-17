AlphaQuest LLC Buys 6,543 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 494.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 5,647.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Camping World by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CWH. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.71.

Insider Activity

In other Camping World news, President Matthew D. Wagner acquired 5,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,817.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 300,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,270.40. This trade represents a 1.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Price Performance

Shares of CWH stock opened at $16.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.27. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.39 and a one year high of $28.33.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently -65.79%.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

