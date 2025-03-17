AlphaQuest LLC Buys 954 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 48.4% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Up 4.4 %

AMN stock opened at $26.69 on Monday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $70.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. AMN Healthcare Services had a positive return on equity of 15.22% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $734.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.38 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

AMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMN

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.