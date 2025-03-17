AlphaQuest LLC Buys New Shares in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,539 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi grew its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter valued at about $746,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Price Performance

Shares of TRST opened at $30.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day moving average of $33.61. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $38.89. The company has a market cap of $577.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.80.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 7.37%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.03%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

