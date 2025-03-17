AlphaQuest LLC Grows Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 57.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Impinj were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Impinj in the third quarter worth about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 205.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.22, for a total transaction of $219,914.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,482,457.84. This trade represents a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.07, for a total transaction of $120,653.82. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,830 shares in the company, valued at $8,885,438.10. The trade was a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,323 shares of company stock worth $2,454,588. 51.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PI has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Impinj from $200.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Impinj from $235.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Impinj from $182.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.44.

Impinj Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $90.34 on Monday. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.17 and a 52 week high of $239.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.43 and a beta of 1.98.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.49). Impinj had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 11.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

