AlphaQuest LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) by 120.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,105 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Portillo’s were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Portillo’s by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Portillo’s by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 104,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Portillo’s by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Portillo’s by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Portillo’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Portillo's alerts:

Portillo’s Stock Down 1.2 %

PTLO opened at $12.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.38. Portillo’s Inc. has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $15.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.11 million, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

PTLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Portillo’s from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Portillo’s from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens raised their price target on Portillo’s from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Portillo’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PTLO

About Portillo’s

(Free Report)

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.