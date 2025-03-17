AlphaQuest LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2025

AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLOFree Report) by 120.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,105 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Portillo’s were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Portillo’s by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Portillo’s by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 104,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Portillo’s by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Portillo’s by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Portillo’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portillo’s Stock Down 1.2 %

PTLO opened at $12.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.38. Portillo’s Inc. has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $15.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.11 million, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.80.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLOGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Portillo’s from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Portillo’s from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens raised their price target on Portillo’s from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Portillo’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PTLO

About Portillo’s

(Free Report)

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Portillo's (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.