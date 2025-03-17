AlphaQuest LLC Has $171,000 Stock Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 332,066.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,688,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,457,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 589,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after buying an additional 178,430 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,827,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,875,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,985,000 after buying an additional 117,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Wabash National from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Wabash National Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE WNC opened at $11.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $468.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.64. Wabash National Co. has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $30.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 14.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is -4.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wabash National

In other Wabash National news, SVP Michael N. Pettit sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $25,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,132.13. This trade represents a 1.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

