AlphaQuest LLC Has $214,000 Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 800.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,282 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $7.70 on Monday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.85.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

BCRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.57.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

