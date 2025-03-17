AlphaQuest LLC Has $215,000 Stock Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 85.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,819 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 22,198 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,453 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 984,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,641,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,286,000. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 6,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTDR shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

Matador Resources Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $48.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Matador Resources has a one year low of $43.89 and a one year high of $71.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 3.17.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $970.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.10 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Van H. Singleton II purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.21 per share, with a total value of $106,420.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 289,135 shares in the company, valued at $15,384,873.35. The trade was a 0.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.94 per share, for a total transaction of $323,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,103.26. This trade represents a 17.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 20,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,024. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Matador Resources



Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

