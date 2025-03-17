AlphaQuest LLC Has $215,000 Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 87.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Synopsys by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,948,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,518,637,000 after acquiring an additional 119,057 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,281,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,656,005,000 after buying an additional 61,799 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,069,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,554,540,000 after buying an additional 487,025 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $633,469,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,139,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,289,000 after buying an additional 81,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total value of $5,270,982.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,922 shares in the company, valued at $32,890,077.50. This trade represents a 13.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $10,544,236.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,460 shares in the company, valued at $738,774.60. This represents a 93.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,909 shares of company stock worth $22,794,835. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of SNPS opened at $446.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $495.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $508.30. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $425.73 and a 52 week high of $624.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.58.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

