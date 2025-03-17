AlphaQuest LLC Increases Holdings in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 822,000.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,220 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 9.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 27.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 380.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barrington Research raised their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Universal Technical Institute Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE UTI opened at $26.84 on Monday. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $30.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 7.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Universal Technical Institute

In related news, Director George W. Brochick sold 8,000 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $220,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,360.03. This trade represents a 18.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Universal Technical Institute

(Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.