AlphaQuest LLC Lowers Position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its stake in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 56.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,991 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in OneSpan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in OneSpan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpan during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in OneSpan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpan Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ OSPN opened at $15.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.30. OneSpan Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $20.37. The stock has a market cap of $601.27 million, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSPN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of OneSpan from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneSpan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

OneSpan Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

