AlphaQuest LLC Lowers Position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its stake in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 56.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,991 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in OneSpan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in OneSpan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpan during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in OneSpan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
OneSpan Trading Up 3.1 %
NASDAQ OSPN opened at $15.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.30. OneSpan Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $20.37. The stock has a market cap of $601.27 million, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.83.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
OneSpan Profile
OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.
