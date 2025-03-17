AlphaQuest LLC Lowers Stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 78.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 882 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTS. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 660.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on WTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.00.

Insider Activity at Watts Water Technologies

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 4,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total value of $925,700.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,038.57. This represents a 29.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of WTS stock opened at $211.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.87. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.37 and a 52 week high of $232.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

