AlphaQuest LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 77.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,401 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.58.
IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IDYA opened at $18.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.76. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40.
IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.
