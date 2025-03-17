AlphaQuest LLC Purchases 5,944 Shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) by 415.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Vitesse Energy were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vitesse Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,988,000 after acquiring an additional 9,724 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vitesse Energy by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 290,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after acquiring an additional 110,830 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vitesse Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vitesse Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vitesse Energy by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 119,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Vitesse Energy stock opened at $23.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average of $25.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.53. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $28.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. This is a positive change from Vitesse Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 351.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Capmk raised shares of Vitesse Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Vitesse Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Vitesse Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

In other Vitesse Energy news, VP Michael Sabol sold 6,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $179,263.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,073.70. This trade represents a 9.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mike Morella sold 8,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $217,336.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,304.35. This trade represents a 9.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

