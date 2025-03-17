AlphaQuest LLC Raises Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 423.2% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $93,000.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $126.51 on Monday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.59 and a 1 year high of $141.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.12 and its 200-day moving average is $123.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.03). Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $127.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BFAM

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total value of $311,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,708.18. The trade was a 9.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total value of $124,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,449 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,755.81. The trade was a 2.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.