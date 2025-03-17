AlphaQuest LLC Reduces Holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 51,977.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,775 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 978,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,347,000 after acquiring an additional 439,281 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,804,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 201.1% during the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 327,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,906,000 after acquiring an additional 218,901 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,967,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,231 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $116,521.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,377.02. The trade was a 4.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMPH shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $26.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.19. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $53.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

