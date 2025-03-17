AlphaQuest LLC Sells 11,105 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 65.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,105 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WSBC. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,114,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,333,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 17,801.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 170,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth about $5,345,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 653,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,270,000 after purchasing an additional 152,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $31.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.84. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $37.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.97.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 6.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of WesBanco from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

View Our Latest Report on WesBanco

About WesBanco

(Free Report)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.