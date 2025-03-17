AlphaQuest LLC Sells 1,611 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi grew its position in shares of Toro by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,121,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,701,000 after purchasing an additional 260,746 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Toro by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,579,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Toro by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 85,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after acquiring an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Toro by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 35,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 9,015 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Toro from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Toro from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $73.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.92. The Toro Company has a one year low of $71.75 and a one year high of $100.93.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Toro had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback 4,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Toro Profile

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.