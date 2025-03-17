AlphaQuest LLC Sells 17,445 Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its stake in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,445 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGS. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 14.3% in the third quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 751,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.
PlayAGS Price Performance
NYSE AGS opened at $12.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. PlayAGS Inc has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $12.16. The company has a market capitalization of $495.30 million, a PE ratio of 70.62 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average is $11.68.
PlayAGS Profile
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.
