AlphaQuest LLC Sells 22,701 Shares of DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 60.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,701 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in DNOW were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi lifted its holdings in DNOW by 186.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 51,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 33,520 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DNOW in the fourth quarter worth $3,903,000. Carrera Capital Advisors bought a new stake in DNOW in the fourth quarter worth $1,145,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in DNOW by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,091,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,212,000 after purchasing an additional 25,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in DNOW in the fourth quarter worth $511,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DNOW Stock Performance

DNOW stock opened at $14.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.82. DNOW Inc. has a one year low of $11.42 and a one year high of $18.45.

DNOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. DNOW had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 9.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DNOW Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNOW declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, January 24th that allows the company to repurchase $160.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DNOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DNOW from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of DNOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

DNOW Company Profile

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

