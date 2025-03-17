AlphaQuest LLC Sells 22,718 Shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report) by 60.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,718 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in GCM Grosvenor were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,186,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,077,000 after acquiring an additional 29,382 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,485,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,141,000 after acquiring an additional 87,010 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,810,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 20,225 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

GCM Grosvenor Stock Up 1.7 %

GCM Grosvenor stock opened at $12.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 429.67 and a beta of 0.58. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $14.48.

GCM Grosvenor Dividend Announcement

GCM Grosvenor ( NASDAQ:GCMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). GCM Grosvenor had a negative return on equity of 101.23% and a net margin of 3.64%. On average, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. GCM Grosvenor’s payout ratio is presently 1,466.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GCMG. UBS Group increased their target price on GCM Grosvenor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on GCM Grosvenor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised GCM Grosvenor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.10.

GCM Grosvenor Profile

(Free Report)

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

