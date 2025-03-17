AlphaQuest LLC Sells 3,132 Shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX)

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its stake in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,132 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Riley Exploration Permian were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 394,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,710,000 after buying an additional 9,101 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 20.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after buying an additional 41,020 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. 58.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Riley Exploration Permian Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of REPX stock opened at $28.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $37.55. The company has a market capitalization of $610.53 million, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.81 and its 200 day moving average is $30.95.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is 35.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Riley Exploration Permian

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $500,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,375 shares in the company, valued at $9,890,033.75. This trade represents a 4.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Corey Neil Riley sold 3,500 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $95,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,129.16. This represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

Featured Articles

