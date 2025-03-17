AlphaQuest LLC Sells 4,953 Shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB)

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Free Report) by 63.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,953 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 16,884 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BHRB opened at $58.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.90. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $75.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.22 million and a P/E ratio of 24.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Burke & Herbert Financial Services ( NASDAQ:BHRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77. Burke & Herbert Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 8.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.67%.

Insider Transactions at Burke & Herbert Financial Services

In other news, Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.97 per share, for a total transaction of $194,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 248,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,142,381.23. This trade represents a 1.22 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell bought 1,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.38 per share, with a total value of $66,553.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 91,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,655.18. This trade represents a 1.26 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 19,140 shares of company stock worth $1,195,743. Company insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Burke & Herbert Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Company Profile

Burke Herbert Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and financial services to small to medium-sized businesses, their owners and employees, professional corporations, non-profits, and individuals. It operates through the following loan portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Owner-Occupied Commercial Real Estate, Acquisition, Construction, and Development, Commercial and Industrial, Single Family Residential (1-4 Units), and Consumer Non-Real Estate and Other.

Featured Stories

