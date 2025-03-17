AlphaQuest LLC Takes $190,000 Position in Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZAFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 225.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa Johns International during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa Johns International during the third quarter valued at $266,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PZZA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Papa Johns International in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Papa Johns International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Papa Johns International in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Papa Johns International Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $43.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.68. Papa Johns International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $72.23.

Papa Johns International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.02%.

Papa Johns International Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

