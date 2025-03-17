AlphaQuest LLC Trims Stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 83.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,259 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 147,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company.

Shares of EPAC opened at $44.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.18. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.28 and a 12-month high of $51.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 15.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

