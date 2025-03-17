AlphaQuest LLC Trims Stake in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK)

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its position in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,341 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,654,000 after acquiring an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 456,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,196,000 after acquiring an additional 110,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 156.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,650,000 after acquiring an additional 195,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OBK has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Origin Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Origin Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ OBK opened at $35.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.69 and a 12-month high of $41.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

Origin Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.