Amundi Acquires 11,052 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,101 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,052 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 3,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 2,173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

BCC opened at $99.29 on Monday. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $95.33 and a 12-month high of $155.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.27.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCC. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $157.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kristopher J. Matula sold 553 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $57,047.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,292.84. The trade was a 4.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 4,500 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $450,945.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,585.46. This trade represents a 10.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

