Amundi Acquires Shares of 155,016 MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Amundi acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 155,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1,098.5% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,155,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,833,000 after buying an additional 1,975,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 988,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,804,000 after buying an additional 515,878 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,114,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,926,000 after buying an additional 331,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,110,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,033,000 after buying an additional 324,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,691,000. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

MDU stock opened at $16.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.81. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MDU Resources Group

In other MDU Resources Group news, Director Dennis W. Johnson purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.64 per share, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,962.24. The trade was a 19.98 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

