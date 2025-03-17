Amundi Boosts Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Amundi raised its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,897 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.08% of InterDigital worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 371.3% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 17,498 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 13,785 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter worth about $7,062,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDCC opened at $217.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.19. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.33 and a 52-week high of $231.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This is a boost from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

In other news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.13, for a total transaction of $142,891.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 52,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,818,277.61. This represents a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Liren Chen sold 5,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.34, for a total value of $1,150,747.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,543 shares in the company, valued at $32,141,829.62. This represents a 3.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,134 shares of company stock valued at $4,678,770 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

