Amundi Boosts Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Amundi increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 194.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIPR. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 2,183.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 336.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on PIPR shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE PIPR opened at $254.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $280.51. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $183.58 and a fifty-two week high of $351.80.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.44%.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

