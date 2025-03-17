Amundi Boosts Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,871 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,970 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,239 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 118,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth $5,893,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,961 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period.
Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Up 5.4 %
Shares of TNDM opened at $19.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.64 and a 1-year high of $53.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.55.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TNDM
Insider Buying and Selling at Tandem Diabetes Care
In other news, COO Jean-Claude Kyrillos acquired 10,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $190,948.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,948.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Tandem Diabetes Care Profile
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tandem Diabetes Care
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.