Amundi Boosts Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,871 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,970 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,239 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 118,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth $5,893,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,961 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of TNDM opened at $19.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.64 and a 1-year high of $53.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TNDM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TNDM

Insider Buying and Selling at Tandem Diabetes Care

In other news, COO Jean-Claude Kyrillos acquired 10,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $190,948.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,948.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

(Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.