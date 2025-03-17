Amundi Boosts Stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Amundi increased its stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 231.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 51,184 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.05% of ATI worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ATI by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 105,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after buying an additional 25,964 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ATI during the fourth quarter worth $4,331,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ATI during the fourth quarter valued at $44,155,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in ATI by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in ATI during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000.

ATI opened at $51.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. ATI Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $68.92. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.08.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. ATI had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATI shares. StockNews.com raised ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark upped their price objective on ATI from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ATI from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of ATI from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

In related news, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $657,459.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,261.54. This trade represents a 27.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

