Amundi Boosts Stock Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Amundi increased its stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 440.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,816 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in CarGurus by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 244,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 34,555 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CarGurus by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 87,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 23,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CarGurus by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,298,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,066,000 after purchasing an additional 151,862 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,043,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,328,000 after purchasing an additional 89,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter valued at $503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Stock Performance

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $30.78 on Monday. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $41.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.23 and its 200 day moving average is $34.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.06). CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $228.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.72 million. Analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CarGurus from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on CarGurus from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CarGurus news, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $378,194.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 95,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,408,438.58. This trade represents a 9.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $767,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 400,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,344,959. This represents a 4.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,888 shares of company stock valued at $1,921,588. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarGurus Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

