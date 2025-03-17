Amundi Buys 12,773 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Amundi grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 192.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,773 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.05% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $93,094,000 after buying an additional 15,030 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 12.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 483,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,920,000 after buying an additional 53,566 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,121 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,204,000 after buying an additional 18,533 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 403,679 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,483,000 after buying an additional 23,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 155,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,002,000 after buying an additional 29,969 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $106.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.12 and a 52 week high of $132.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.88 and a 200-day moving average of $112.11.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.03). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 3.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 27.97%.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Energy Industries

In other news, COO Eduardo Bernal Acebedo sold 19,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $2,155,077.49. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,333.42. This represents a 49.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.37, for a total transaction of $206,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,760.04. The trade was a 31.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEIS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.56.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Featured Articles

