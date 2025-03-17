Amundi Buys 219,630 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Amundi increased its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 1,215.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 219,630 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.23% of Sally Beauty worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,413,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,396,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,928,000 after purchasing an additional 387,736 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 306.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 257,510 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,671,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,365,000 after purchasing an additional 156,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 3.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,546,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,551,000 after purchasing an additional 80,712 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SBH stock opened at $9.14 on Monday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average is $11.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.35 million, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.54.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $937.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.44 million. Research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

