Amundi Decreases Stake in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS)

Amundi reduced its stake in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,690 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Amer Sports were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new position in Amer Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,608,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Amer Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amer Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $618,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amer Sports Trading Up 4.1 %

Amer Sports stock opened at $27.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.82. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amer Sports ( NYSE:AS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Amer Sports had a positive return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Amer Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amer Sports from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amer Sports from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Amer Sports from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC cut Amer Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amer Sports from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.64.

Amer Sports Profile

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

Featured Stories

