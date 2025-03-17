Amundi Grows Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Amundi raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 76.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,451 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.09% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,354,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $795,000. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,012,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,381,000 after buying an additional 23,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Michael J. Schall bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.54 per share, for a total transaction of $154,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,240. This trade represents a 200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.06.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $36.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.07. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.59 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $190.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.37 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.59%. As a group, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

