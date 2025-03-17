Amundi Grows Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Amundi increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 199.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,534 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,003 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $129.43 on Monday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.58 and a 1 year high of $218.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 63.45 and a beta of 0.92.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 12.08%. Equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $181.00 target price (down from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on SPS Commerce from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.11.

In other news, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 2,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.12, for a total value of $420,660.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,270,106 shares in the company, valued at $780,608,100.72. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 5,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.31, for a total value of $1,168,007.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,773,988.23. This trade represents a 19.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,695 shares of company stock worth $7,781,086. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

