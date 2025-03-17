Amundi Has $2.39 Million Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Amundi boosted its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 185.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,188 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,169 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.05% of Matson worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Matson in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Matson in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Matson by 339.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Matson by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Matson by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MATX. Wolfe Research cut Matson from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Matson from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Matson from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Matson Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE MATX opened at $129.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.31. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $100.50 and a one year high of $169.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.60. Matson had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $890.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.78 million. Research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 9.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Matson news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 7,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.73, for a total value of $1,075,819.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,118.16. This represents a 24.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $273,808.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,151.75. The trade was a 19.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

