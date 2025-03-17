Amundi Has $2.59 Million Position in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Amundi cut its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.10% of HUTCHMED worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCM. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in HUTCHMED by 362.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 49,366 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in HUTCHMED by 99.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 24,245 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in HUTCHMED in the fourth quarter valued at $673,000. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in HUTCHMED in the fourth quarter valued at $500,000. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

HUTCHMED Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of HUTCHMED stock opened at $15.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.57. HUTCHMED has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $21.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HUTCHMED

About HUTCHMED

(Free Report)

HUTCHMED (China) Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and health-oriented consumer products. It operates through the Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The Oncology/Immunology segment includes the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.