Amundi Has $2.68 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 25,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 132,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 240,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

EWA stock opened at $23.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.14. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $27.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.31.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

