Amundi Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Amundi cut its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.05% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,180,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,725,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,039,000 after purchasing an additional 73,926 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter worth $7,486,000. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,663,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 17,015 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of KRG opened at $21.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,089.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $28.24.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.45. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 0.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,400.00%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

