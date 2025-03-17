Amundi Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 141.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,982 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.06% of Shake Shack worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GDS Wealth Management raised its position in Shake Shack by 253.6% during the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 14,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 10,239 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Shake Shack by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 354,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,548,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Shake Shack by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,485,000 after purchasing an additional 24,813 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Shake Shack by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Shake Shack by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 294,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,355,000 after purchasing an additional 28,661 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack Price Performance

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $87.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.50 and a 12 month high of $139.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 380.47 and a beta of 1.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $328.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.02 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHAK. UBS Group upped their target price on Shake Shack from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Gordon Haskett raised Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Shake Shack from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised Shake Shack from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHAK

About Shake Shack

(Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.