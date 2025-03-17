Amundi Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Amundi reduced its stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,124,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,380 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.05% of Gerdau worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Gerdau in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in Gerdau in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Gerdau in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Gerdau in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gerdau in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gerdau in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Gerdau Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of GGB opened at $2.95 on Monday. Gerdau S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $4.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average is $3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Gerdau had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Gerdau Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

About Gerdau

(Free Report)

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.