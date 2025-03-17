Amundi Has $3.25 Million Stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Amundi decreased its holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 196.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Elbit Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $367.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $307.93 and a 200-day moving average of $255.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 62.86 and a beta of 0.53. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $175.30 and a 12 month high of $369.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

